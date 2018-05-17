GSV Capital Co. (GSVC) Director Buys $102,750.00 in Stock

GSV Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GSVC) Director David S. Pottruck purchased 15,000 shares of GSV Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
GSVC stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.35. GSV Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $7.05.
GSV Capital (NASDAQ:GSVC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.24). GSV Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 769.78%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that GSV Capital Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of GSV Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.
GSV Capital Company Profile
GSV Capital Corp. (GSV Capital) is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, principally by seeking capital gains on its equity and equity-related investments. The Company invests principally in the equity securities, which are venture-capital-backed emerging companies.
