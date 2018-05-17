GSV Capital Co. (GSVC) Director Buys $102,750.00 in Stock

GSV Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GSVC) Director David S. Pottruck purchased 15,000 shares of GSV Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GSVC stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.35. GSV Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

GSV Capital (NASDAQ:GSVC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.24). GSV Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 769.78%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that GSV Capital Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSV Capital by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GSV Capital by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 62,854 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GSV Capital by 564.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 119,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 101,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of GSV Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GSV Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of GSV Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

GSV Capital Company Profile

GSV Capital Corp. (GSV Capital) is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, principally by seeking capital gains on its equity and equity-related investments. The Company invests principally in the equity securities, which are venture-capital-backed emerging companies.

