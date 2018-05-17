Group Ltd Photon Acquires 10,000 Shares of Sohu (SOHU) Stock

Sohu (NASDAQ:SOHU) major shareholder Group Ltd Photon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $369,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,981,760 shares in the company, valued at $295,005,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Ltd Photon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 10th, Group Ltd Photon bought 10,000 shares of Sohu stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 8th, Group Ltd Photon bought 50,000 shares of Sohu stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.51 per share, with a total value of $1,775,500.00.

On Monday, April 30th, Group Ltd Photon bought 96,225 shares of Sohu stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $2,944,485.00.

Sohu traded down $0.04, reaching $36.54, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 12,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,953. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sohu has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Sohu (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($1.10). Sohu had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Sohu will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOHU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Sohu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sohu by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sohu by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of Sohu by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 16,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Sohu by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Sohu by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 33,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

