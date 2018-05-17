Grimes & Company Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Aflac (AFL)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 26,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $7,096,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Aflac by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 661,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,057,000 after buying an additional 216,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Amos sold 24,983 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $2,242,723.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider June P. Howard sold 2,648 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $239,193.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,631 shares of company stock worth $2,919,118. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Aflac opened at $45.41 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Aflac will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase set a $47.00 price objective on Aflac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo set a $48.00 price objective on Aflac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

