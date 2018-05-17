Grimes & Company Inc. Has $27.87 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 593,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,181,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,763,000. Wealthfront Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 24,584,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,751 shares during the last quarter. P Solve Investments Ltd grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. P Solve Investments Ltd now owns 2,021,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,671,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.01 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $46.03.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

