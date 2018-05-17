Grifols (GRFS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Grifols earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.6637635614295 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of GRFS traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $22.47. 366,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,731. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. Grifols has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $22.77.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 18.53%. equities research analysts predict that Grifols will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Grifols from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

