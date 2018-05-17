Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Stake Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

GDOT opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.76. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, CAO Jess Unruh sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,439,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven W. Streit sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $252,607.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,803,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,222 shares of company stock valued at $25,283,762 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.64.

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

