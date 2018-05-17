Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) by 63.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,632 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $52.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group opened at $42.54 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 26.00%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

