Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Raymond James (RJF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 223.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 14.6% during the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $96.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $94.79 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 26th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

In other Raymond James news, COO Dennis W. Zank sold 20,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $1,972,895.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,236.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Allison sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $637,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

