Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Brown & Brown (BRO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) by 87.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,924 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $501.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 35,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,889,355.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,355.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

