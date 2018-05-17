Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Holdings Trimmed by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 317,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 706.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Graphic Packaging from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of GPK opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $14.16.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Alan R. Nichols sold 150,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,217.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph P. Yost sold 15,137 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $236,137.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 343,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,311,137. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

