Granite Real Estate (GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Desjardins raised their price target on Granite Real Estate from C$51.50 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.40.

TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$52.00 on Tuesday. Granite Real Estate has a twelve month low of C$45.03 and a twelve month high of C$52.69.

