Grainger (GRI) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Numis Securities raised their price target on the stock from GBX 323 to GBX 350. Numis Securities currently has an add rating on the stock. Grainger traded as high as GBX 322.40 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 322 ($4.37), with a volume of 1432523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313.80 ($4.26).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt lowered Grainger to an “add” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($4.07) to GBX 330 ($4.48) in a research report on Thursday. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 356 ($4.83) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 282 ($3.83) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase raised Grainger to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.34) to GBX 330 ($4.48) in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.34) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 328 ($4.45).

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms bought 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £297.98 ($404.21).

Grainger (LON:GRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported GBX 10.10 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Grainger had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 143.68%.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides fund management, asset management, and property management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

