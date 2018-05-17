GrafTech International (GTI) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about GrafTech International (NYSE:GTI) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GrafTech International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial goods maker an impact score of 45.9669761900747 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

GrafTech International stock remained flat at $$5.05 during midday trading on Thursday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

GrafTech International Ltd. (GTI) is a manufacturer of graphite electrodes, products essential to the production of electric arc furnace (EAF) steel and other ferrous and nonferrous metals. The Company produces needle coke products, which are the primary raw material needed in the manufacture of graphite electrodes.

