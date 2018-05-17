Graft Price Hits $0.0408 on Exchanges (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 54.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, Graft has traded up 101.2% against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a total market cap of $9.74 million and approximately $137,464.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.39 or 0.02434700 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024401 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00020500 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00020991 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006144 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000823 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 980,816,258 coins and its circulating supply is 238,713,258 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

