Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) and Front Yard Residential (RESI) Critical Survey

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: GOV) and Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Government Properties Income Trust and Front Yard Residential’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Government Properties Income Trust $316.53 million 4.15 $12.09 million $2.02 6.56 Front Yard Residential $94.17 million 6.06 -$185.45 million N/A N/A

Government Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Front Yard Residential.

Dividends

Government Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Front Yard Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Government Properties Income Trust pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Front Yard Residential has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Government Properties Income Trust and Front Yard Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Government Properties Income Trust 3 1 2 0 1.83 Front Yard Residential 0 0 2 0 3.00

Government Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 29.46%. Front Yard Residential has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.09%. Given Front Yard Residential’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Front Yard Residential is more favorable than Government Properties Income Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.3% of Government Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Front Yard Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Government Properties Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Front Yard Residential shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Government Properties Income Trust and Front Yard Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Government Properties Income Trust 3.16% 0.87% 0.32% Front Yard Residential -156.26% -24.38% -8.52%

Volatility & Risk

Government Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Front Yard Residential has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

GOV is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to the U.S. Government and other government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants. GOV is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.

