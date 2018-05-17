Goodyear Tire and Rubber (GT) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) by 359.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,782 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GT. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

Shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber opened at $26.40 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Goodyear Tire and Rubber has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Goodyear Tire and Rubber had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire and Rubber will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. Goodyear Tire and Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

