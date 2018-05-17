Goodrich Petroleum Co. (GDP) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.66 million.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on Goodrich Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum opened at $13.81 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $14.60.

In other Goodrich Petroleum news, major shareholder Franklin Resources Inc sold 25,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $279,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie acquired 69,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $747,329.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZPR Investment Management acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 147.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

