Golf Rounds.com (FZMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Golf Rounds.com (OTCMKTS:FZMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. Golf Rounds.com had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 2.59%.

OTCMKTS FZMD remained flat at $$1.01 during trading hours on Thursday. Golf Rounds.com has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.65.

About Golf Rounds.com

Fuse Medical, Inc distributes medical devices in the United States. It offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and osteo-biologics and regenerative tissue which include human allografts, substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

