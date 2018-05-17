Goldman Sachs Upgrades Energias de Portugal (EDPFY) to Neutral

Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

EDPFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Energias de Portugal opened at $40.19 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $42.35.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through water, wind, sun, coal, natural gas, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

