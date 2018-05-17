Goldman Sachs (GS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Goldman Sachs were worth $38,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs alerts:

Goldman Sachs opened at $240.96 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Goldman Sachs has a 1 year low of $240.61 and a 1 year high of $241.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The investment management company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. Goldman Sachs had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs to $221.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs from $301.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $289.00 price target (down previously from $308.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.78.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $1,167,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $1,778,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,635 shares of company stock worth $3,800,588 over the last three months. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goldman Sachs Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.