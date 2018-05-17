Goldman Sachs (GS) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs makes up approximately 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs were worth $12,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs alerts:

In related news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total value of $854,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total transaction of $1,167,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,588 in the last three months. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs to $221.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs from $301.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $289.00 target price (down from $308.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.78.

Shares of Goldman Sachs opened at $240.96 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Goldman Sachs has a twelve month low of $240.61 and a twelve month high of $241.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The investment management company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $1.37. Goldman Sachs had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Goldman Sachs will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Goldman Sachs’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Goldman Sachs Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.