Goldman Sachs (GS) Position Raised by Afam Capital Inc.

Afam Capital Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Afam Capital Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,408,000 after buying an additional 1,360,046 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,538,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,410,965,000 after acquiring an additional 727,698 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,995,000 after acquiring an additional 480,931 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 643,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after acquiring an additional 325,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,714,000 after acquiring an additional 319,286 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $240.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. Goldman Sachs has a 1 year low of $240.61 and a 1 year high of $241.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The investment management company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. Goldman Sachs had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. analysts predict that Goldman Sachs will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Goldman Sachs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $1,778,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total transaction of $854,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,635 shares of company stock worth $3,800,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs from $274.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $289.00 price target (down previously from $308.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr raised shares of Goldman Sachs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs from $294.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.78.

Goldman Sachs Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

