Goldman Sachs (GS) Insider Sells $854,666.80 in Stock

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total transaction of $854,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Goldman Sachs traded down $1.56, reaching $239.40, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 167,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,988. The company has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. Goldman Sachs has a 12 month low of $240.61 and a 12 month high of $241.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Goldman Sachs alerts:

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The investment management company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. Goldman Sachs had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,142,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs from $294.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Goldman Sachs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.36 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.78.

About Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.