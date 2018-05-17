Goldman Sachs (GS) Holdings Lifted by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,046 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,538,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,410,965,000 after purchasing an additional 727,698 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,995,000 after purchasing an additional 480,931 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 643,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,008,000 after purchasing an additional 325,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,714,000 after purchasing an additional 319,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs stock opened at $240.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Goldman Sachs has a 12-month low of $240.61 and a 12-month high of $241.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The investment management company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $1.37. Goldman Sachs had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Goldman Sachs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

In other Goldman Sachs news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total transaction of $854,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $1,167,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,635 shares of company stock worth $3,800,588. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $289.00 target price (down previously from $308.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Goldman Sachs from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.78.

Goldman Sachs Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

