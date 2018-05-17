Goldman Sachs Downgrades Mondi (MNDI) to Neutral

Mondi (LON:MNDI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,300 ($31.20) to GBX 2,400 ($32.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,310 ($31.33) price target (up previously from GBX 2,200 ($29.84)) on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($33.23) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.20) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,334.17 ($31.66).

Shares of Mondi opened at GBX 2,049 ($27.79) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Mondi has a 12-month low of GBX 1,684 ($22.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,145 ($29.10).

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. Its products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry.

