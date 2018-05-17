Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th.

Goldman Sachs BDC opened at $20.66 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $836.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.19 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company, which is focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation primarily through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, including first lien, unitranche, including last out portions of such loans, and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments.

