GNC (GNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GNC (NYSE:GNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “GNC Holdings exited the first quarter of 2018 on a dismal note with year-over-year decline in adjusted earnings and revenues. According to the company, softness in manufacturing/wholesale and U.S. & Canada segments impacted sales. Cut-throat competition and changing consumer preferences continue to pose challenges. Despite gross margin expansion, the contraction in operating margin is dampening. GNC Holdings underperformed its industry in a year’s time. On a brighter note, the company has been firing on all cylinders to strengthen its international presence. The recent receipt of Hayao shareholders’ vote for the strategic partnership and China joint venture agreement buoys optimism. Further, the master franchise agreement with Rapid Nutrition to foray into Australia is noteworthy. We are also upbeat about the company seeing improvement in transactions and e-commerce business.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price target on shares of GNC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GNC from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of GNC opened at $3.57 on Monday. GNC has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $296.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.93.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. GNC had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The business had revenue of $607.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that GNC will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of GNC by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 348,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 263,865 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GNC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of GNC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GNC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GNC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

GNC Company Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise.

