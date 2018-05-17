GMS (GMS) Stake Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,310 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in GMS were worth $29,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GMS by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of GMS by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. GMS has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). GMS had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $585.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Instinet began coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nomura began coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research set a $41.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

In other GMS news, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $395,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,121,655.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,419 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,299.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,140. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.