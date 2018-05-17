Gluskin Sheff (GS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gluskin Sheff (TSE:GS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Gluskin Sheff traded as high as C$16.46 and last traded at C$16.50, with a volume of 361566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.30.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GS. CIBC reduced their price objective on Gluskin Sheff from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Gluskin Sheff from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gluskin Sheff from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Gluskin Sheff has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.58.

Get Gluskin Sheff alerts:

In other Gluskin Sheff news, Director Wilfred Arthur Gobert bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,180.00. Also, insider Jeffrey Moody bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,300.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $733,810 in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th.

About Gluskin Sheff

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

Receive News & Ratings for Gluskin Sheff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gluskin Sheff and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.