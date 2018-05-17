Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) Short Interest Update

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 770,624 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the April 13th total of 1,491,595 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,343,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,764,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 7,997.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after acquiring an additional 427,708 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,781,000.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF opened at $9.27 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $9.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th.

