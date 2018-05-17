Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (ENT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $2.88 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Eagle Entertainment an industry rank of 149 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 9th.

In other Global Eagle Entertainment news, major shareholder Abry Partners Vii Co-Investmen sold 25,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $40,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENT. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 273,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 54,034 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 163,762 shares during the period. Sound Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 89,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,275 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 70,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.52. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $79.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Global Eagle Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 232.13% and a negative net margin of 43.28%. The firm had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. equities research analysts forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

