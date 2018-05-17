GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Shares Bought by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,852 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,668,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,935,000 after buying an additional 230,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,074,642 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,400 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 52.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,188,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,625 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,388,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,708,000 after purchasing an additional 457,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,262,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,267,000 after purchasing an additional 130,182 shares in the last quarter. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline opened at $39.88 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $98.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $39.93.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 144.84%. research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a $0.5298 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.