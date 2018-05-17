GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.10. 1,835,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 144.84%. equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.5298 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 185.1% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 133.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $135,000. 11.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

