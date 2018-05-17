GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Jefferies Group set a GBX 1,650 ($22.38) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,780 ($24.15) to GBX 1,790 ($24.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 1,420 ($19.26) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($22.38) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,556.14 ($21.11).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,484.80 ($20.14) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,724.50 ($23.39).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported GBX 24.60 ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 24.30 ($0.33) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 348.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.35%.

In related news, insider Philip R. Hampton purchased 3,028 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,445 ($19.60) per share, for a total transaction of £43,754.60 ($59,352.41). Also, insider Patrick Vallance sold 14,022 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.88), for a total transaction of £184,809.96 ($250,691.75). Insiders bought 3,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,370 over the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

