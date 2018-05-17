Gigamon (GIMO) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.20

News articles about Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gigamon earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.6736733148163 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Gigamon traded down $0.05, hitting $38.50, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,929. Gigamon has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

Gigamon Inc offers a solution that delivers visibility and control of data-in-motion traversing enterprise, federal and service provider networks. The Company’s Visibility Platform consists of a distributed system of nodes (that in combination establish a Visibility Fabric). The Visibility Platform includes physical appliances and virtual nodes that can be deployed in data centers, central offices, virtualized/private cloud/public cloud environments, and small form-factor remote site appliances, which in combination enable pervasive visibility of network infrastructures.

