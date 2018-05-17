GFS Advisors LLC Has $8.10 Million Stake in Total S.A. (TOT)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Total comprises 1.7% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Total by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,283,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $402,633,000 after buying an additional 331,347 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Total by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,588,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,388,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Total by 1,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,414,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Total by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,411,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,580,000 after purchasing an additional 199,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Total by 6.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,380,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $137,327,000 after purchasing an additional 152,543 shares during the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Total from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

TOT opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Total S.A. has a 52-week low of $63.13 and a 52-week high of $63.59. The company has a market cap of $159.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). Total had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $49.61 billion for the quarter. research analysts predict that Total S.A. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

