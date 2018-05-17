GFS Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in Kraft Foods (KHC)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Foods (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1,148.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Foods were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Foods by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,387,000 after acquiring an additional 167,133 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Foods by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Kraft Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in Kraft Foods by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 130,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Foods alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Kraft Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kraft Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Kraft Foods in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Foods from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

KHC stock opened at $59.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kraft Foods has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Kraft Foods (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Kraft Foods had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Kraft Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Kraft Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

In related news, Director Mackey J. Mcdonald bought 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.27 per share, with a total value of $40,320.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,881.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Foods

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Foods (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.