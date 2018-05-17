Gerdau (GGB) and China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp (CHOPF) Head to Head Survey

Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) and China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp (OTCMKTS:CHOPF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Gerdau alerts:

This table compares Gerdau and China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gerdau -1.86% 4.01% 1.90% China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp N/A N/A N/A

Gerdau has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp has a beta of 3.39, suggesting that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gerdau and China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gerdau 0 2 6 0 2.75 China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gerdau presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.03%. Given Gerdau’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gerdau is more favorable than China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp.

Dividends

Gerdau pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp does not pay a dividend. Gerdau pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Gerdau shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Gerdau shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gerdau and China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gerdau $11.57 billion 0.72 -$112.55 million $0.09 54.06 China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gerdau.

Summary

Gerdau beats China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau S.A. provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore. It also produces special steel products for use in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and others markets. In addition, the company offers flat products comprising hot rolled coils and heavy plates; and resells flat steel products. It sells its products through independent distributors, direct sales from the mills, and its retail network. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Gerdau S.A. is a subsidiary of Metalurgica Gerdau S.A.

China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp Company Profile

China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Ltd is a contract manufacturer of high precision cold-rolled narrow strip steel products. The Company converts steel manufactured by third parties into thin steel sheets and strips according to its customers’ specifications. It produces ultra-thin, high-strength cold-rolled steel products, with thicknesses starting from 0.05 mm width up to 600 mm and tolerance +/- 0.003mm. The Company sells its products to domestic Chinese customers who primarily operate in the food and industrial packaging, construction and household decorations materials, electrical appliances, and telecommunications wires and cables industries. The Company operates 11 sets of cold-rolled steel production lines with a current annual steel processing capacity of approximately 500,000 metric tons and two chromium-plating production lines with total annual processing capacity of approximately 250,000 metric tons. It has five series and over 20 types of strip steel products.

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.