Geopark (GPRK) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $15.60

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 214100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPRK. TheStreet raised shares of Geopark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Geopark in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geopark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Geopark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Geopark in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.16 and a beta of -0.05.

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.41). Geopark had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. equities research analysts forecast that Geopark will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Geopark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 55,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Geopark by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 191,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Geopark by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 79,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Geopark by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Geopark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Geopark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

