Gentex (GNTX) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of Gentex opened at $23.83 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Gentex has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Gentex had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $465.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Sotok sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,472.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fred Bauer sold 946,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $22,074,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 951,260 shares of company stock valued at $22,190,387. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,218,000 after purchasing an additional 214,542 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 6,173,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,335,000 after purchasing an additional 95,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,378,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,817,000 after purchasing an additional 178,256 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,357,000 after purchasing an additional 363,114 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,344,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,016,000 after purchasing an additional 44,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

