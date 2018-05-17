Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.86.

A number of research firms have commented on GWR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Genesee & Wyoming to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Genesee & Wyoming from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Genesee & Wyoming from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $74,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,482,000 after acquiring an additional 124,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,248,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,316,000 after buying an additional 19,171 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,247,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,341,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 964,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,931,000 after buying an additional 180,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 26.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 939,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,513,000 after buying an additional 198,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Genesee & Wyoming opened at $77.10 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. Genesee & Wyoming has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.71.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Genesee & Wyoming will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

