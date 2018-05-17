Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.11). Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 39.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.93 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Genco Shipping & Trading opened at $17.60 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.12. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $617.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of -0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2,064.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.