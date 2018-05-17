Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

News articles about Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genco Shipping & Trading earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 45.0116384471189 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Genco Shipping & Trading traded up $0.10, hitting $17.70, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 11,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,351. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $617.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of -0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.93 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 39.84%. research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities set a $18.00 price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

