GDS (GDS) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GDS. Credit Suisse Group cut GDS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on GDS from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GDS to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.03.

GDS opened at $36.37 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. GDS has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 2.58.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). GDS had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 41.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd is a developer and operator of data centers in China. The Company is engaged in design, build-out and operation of data centers. It operates as a carrier and cloud neutral, which enables its customers to connect to all the People’s Republic of China telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of the People’s Republic of China cloud service providers, whom it hosts in its facilities.

