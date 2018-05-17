Gartner (IT) EVP Robin B. Kranich Sells 4,874 Shares

Gartner (NYSE:IT) EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total transaction of $657,453.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gartner opened at $135.73 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Gartner has a 1-year low of $134.18 and a 1-year high of $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Gartner had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,750,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,356,000 after acquiring an additional 169,981 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,393,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,318 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 4.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,977,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $585,407,000 after acquiring an additional 227,874 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 22.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,589,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,148,000 after acquiring an additional 662,107 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,717,000 after acquiring an additional 121,350 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

