Galápagos NV (GLPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Galápagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to report $51.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galápagos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.66 million. Galápagos posted sales of $36.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Galápagos will report full year sales of $238.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.92 million to $286.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $221.38 million per share, with estimates ranging from $155.02 million to $265.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Galápagos.

Galápagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. Galápagos had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 86.32%.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Galápagos in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered Galápagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Galápagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galápagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galápagos by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 196,202 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galápagos by 6.3% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 308,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,260 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galápagos by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 63,958 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galápagos by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 117,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Galápagos by 36.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 90,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPG traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 1.97. Galápagos has a 1 year low of $95.03 and a 1 year high of $95.35.

Galápagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

