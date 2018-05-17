FY2019 EPS Estimates for ArcelorMittal Raised by Jefferies Group (MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Jefferies Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.82.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.38 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.63%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of MT opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.26. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $35.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $35,842,000. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $32,310,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $16,109,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 315,023 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 864,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after purchasing an additional 206,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

ArcelorMittal announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $280.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

