FY2018 EPS Estimates for MGM Resorts International Decreased by Jefferies Group (MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Analysts at Jefferies Group cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research report issued on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. National Pension Service increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 532,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,864,000 after buying an additional 67,872 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 12,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $434,623.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $121,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,000 and have sold 146,486 shares valued at $5,226,246. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

