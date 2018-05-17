FY2018 EPS Estimates for Federal Signal Co. (FSS) Raised by Analyst

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for Federal Signal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSS. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE FSS opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

