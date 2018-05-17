FY2018 EPS Estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Reduced by B. Riley

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Kumar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.97). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,665.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.72%.

DRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals opened at $13.76 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

In related news, insider James B. Weissman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Weissman sold 8,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $116,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,000. 19.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

